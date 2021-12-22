Watch
Endangered missing person alert issued in Idaho for Washington man

Idaho State Police
Robert Bachman
Posted at 3:18 PM, Dec 22, 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. — An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been extended from Washington into Idaho for Robert Bachman.

Spokane Police issued a Silver Alert for Bachman, who has Alzheimer's and left his home Tuesday. Idaho State Police say Bachman is possibly headed to Coolin, Idaho.

Bachman is 79-years-old, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a silver jacket and hat.

The vehicle he is in is a blue 2019 Subaru Crosstrek with Washington license plate BOE8124. The picture below is a stock image of the vehicle.

Blue Subaru Crosstrek//Stock Image

Bachman has no cell phone and was last seen at Cooper Road and Mt. Spokane Drive around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If you see Bachman or his vehicle, call Spokane Police at 509-456-2233.

