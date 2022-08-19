Watch Now
Endangered missing person alert issued for 80-year-old with Alzheimer's

ISP endangered missing person Hammond
Posted at 3:40 PM, Aug 19, 2022
Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert for an 80-year-old man with Alzheimer's who is possibly trying to drive to California or South Carolina.

Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt, black sweatpants, loose fitting silver Rolex watch, gold aviator-type sunglasses. He has fresh surgical sites on his forehead and uses a walker but does not have it with him, according to ISP. Police describe him as a 5-foot-8-inch white man with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say it is believed he is trying to drive to either Roseville, California or Greenville, South Carolina.

He was last seen driving a 2013 black Mercedes 350 with California plates 6YHH978.

