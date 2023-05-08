Employers are interviewing to fill summer job openings on May 13

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, May 13, employers from Boise and Meridian will be on hand for a few hours at Wahooz Family Fun Zone to interview area teens (16 and older) and young adults for summer jobs.

There will be a wide range of occupations represented, including mechanics, welders, lifeguards, swim instructors, youth camp leaders, child care teachers and assistants, cooks, veterinary technicians, cashiers, personal trainers and more.

Some of the employers on the list of those recruiting are Bogus Basin, The Boise Co-op, the YMCA, Intermountain Pet Hospital, and of course, Roaring Springs and Wahooz.

Anyone looking to be an applicant should have a resume on hand.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 13 between 11:00am and 2:00pm.

For assistance in putting a resume together, people are encouraged to visit the Idaho Department of Labor office in Boise at 317 W. Main Street. Teens can stop by after school any day this week, the office is open until 5pm.

Interview, resume and other job search tips are available online by visiting the Maximize Your Job Search Workbook [lnks.gd].