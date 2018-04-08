Emmett Fire hosts practice burn

Boise, (ID) - Emmett fire crews got some out-of-the-ordinary training this morning. Crews destroyed the decades-old Emmett pool house in a fire training exercise.

It challenged the newest members of the department to assess and extinguish fires set in each room of the building.

The pool house was built in 1955 to house restrooms, lockers, and office space but was deemed unfit for further use earlier this year thanks to water damage and mold.

Gem County first responders were also invited to take part in the training exercise.

