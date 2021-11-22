Emmett boy spreading holiday cheer by the dozen

EMMETT, Idaho — The holiday season is fast approaching, serving as a reminder that Santa’s helpers are everywhere.

In Idaho, one young boy is making sure no kid is forgotten, raising money and delivering good cheer - by the dozen.

While taking care of his chickens several months ago, seven-year-old Jayden Gabbard decided he wanted to give back to his community.

Gabbard is donating eggs from his family farm to help buy toys for other kids.

“He kind of came in and said, 'Hey, I was gonna sell my eggs for his PS5' is what he wanted to save money for and it turned into, 'can I give it to Toys for Tots?,'" said his dad Mike.

This year, father and son put up banners and spread the word on Facebook.

"Fresh eggs for sale. Donations appreciated."

The project hasn’t been without its challenges, including run-ins with a mischievous fox.

Even with this setback, Jayden didn’t slow down.

“You wouldn’t know it to look at him," Mike said.

For all his energy, Jayden is also fighting back every day, out-foxing his own genetic condition. Mike revealed his son lives with Cystic Fibrosis, a disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system.

“Takes a pile of pills every day," he said.

Mike says he knew even before Jayden was born that they would face this challenge together.

And they do. Bonding together on the farm, taking care of the animals, and helping those who need it.

If you would like to help Jayden and Toys for Tots this holiday season, click here.