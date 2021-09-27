Emigrant graves found on California Trail in southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Cadaver dogs have found what are likely seven graves of emigrants who died while crossing what is now the City of Rocks National Reserve in south-central Idaho in the mid-1800s.

Experts on the Oregon-California Historic Trails and City of Rocks National Reserve identified two possible graves. The Times-News reports that the cadaver dogs earlier this month confirmed the two sites as having human remains, and then found five more possible burial sites.

Experts say about 200,000 emigrants passed through the national reserve, mainly heading to California on the California Trail that split from the Oregon Trail in the area.