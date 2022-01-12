Elk move down to urban Idaho areas during winter

In coming winter months, Idaho residents can expect to see more elk moving down to urban areas across Idaho.

Over the weekend, four elk became entangled or trapped in residential areas of Blaine County, according to Fish and Game.

“Every year mule deer and elk across Idaho are traveling from their high summer ranges down to these lower elevation winter ranges, and often times those big game winter ranges but up against towns all across Idaho,” said Garret Visser, conservation program coordinator for the Idaho Wildlife Federation.

Lots of snow in mountain ranges will continue to push elk down to lower elevations.

“We are seeing an increase in residential areas being built in what was prime and historic winter range so that’s causing either a habitat loss, either directly through that building of residential areas, or an indirect loss through avoidance from increased human presence there,” said Visser.

Learning to coexsist will be key.

“These entanglement calls are a reminder to all Valley residents to make sure that they wildlife-proof their homes and barns so that wildlife doesn’t get tangled in household or livestock equipment, and, homeowners should cover their window wells to help keep wildlife out of the deep wells” said Senior Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd in a press release.