Eliana Castro wins Scripps Regional Spelling Bee

While modern tools like auto-correct ensure that our emails and text messages look as professional as possible, proper spelling is still an important skill to have for today's youth.

The best young spellers in southwest Idaho recently got together at Boise State for a wordy showdown and a chance to compete at the national level.

Competitors from various elementary and middle schools from all across southwest Idaho descended upon Boise State University Saturday for the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee.

It started with 30 participants, but like any spelling bee, in the end, there could only be one.

Both parents and participants sat on edge as each word was read and spelled, with round one knocking out eight competitors.

After four rounds, only three remained - Tiger Mao, Eliana Castro, and Eli Thurston. They moved through two more rounds before Tiger missed a word and took third place.

Then came a missed word from Eli, and Eliana was given the word "BOCAGE" which she spelled correctly for the win.

This was the first regional tournament for the eighth-grader from South Hills Middle School, who's hoping she can win the national spelling bee to help her future self.

"I'll put a lot of it towards college because I'm planning to become a doctor or veterinarian, something in the medical field. And I'm going to have a quinceañera soon, so I'd put some aside for that, too, because it’s a lot of money," said Eliana, when asked what she'd do with the prize money should she win.

As for our Regional Champion, we congratulate her and wish her luck on her journey to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

