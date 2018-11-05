BOISE - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced the results of a joint operation that targeted alleged child sexual abuse predators in the Treasure Valley over the weekend. The project, which officials dubbed “Operation Grand Canyon,” was a cooperative effort between federal, state and local agencies.

The Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit supervised the operation.

Investigators conducted the crackdown Friday, Saturday and early Sunday, according to Idaho Attorney General’s Office spokesman Scott Graf.

It resulted in the arrests of eleven people. Seven face prosecution for state charges and four have been referred for federal charges. Suspects were booked into both the Canyon and Ada County jails.

--Dylan Steele, 24, no address known, was arrested Friday and faces federal charges of coercion and enticement, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

--Jesus Gonzalez, 20, of Caldwell, was arrested Friday and faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

--John Albjerg, 33, of Nampa, was also arrested Friday. He faces a federal charge of coercion and enticement.

--Mark W. Sharp, 21, of Boise, was arrested Saturday. He faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

--Eduardo Arredondo Rivera, 26, of Caldwell, was arrested Saturday and faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

--Larry D. Morck, 59, of Meridian, was arrested Saturday. He faces federal charges of coercion and enticement and attempted sex trafficking of a child.

--Reese H. Tolbert, 18, of Meridian, was arrested Saturday and faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

--Casey W. Louderman, 22, of Caldwell, was arrested Saturday. He faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

--Shawn T. Conaway, 44, of Baker City, Oregon, was arrested Saturday. He faces federal charges of attempted sex trafficking of children and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

--Ryan A. McElroy, 22, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was arrested early Sunday. He’s charged in state court with enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

--Tyelar A. Guadagno, 37, of Caldwell, was arrested early Sunday. He faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit partnered with numerous agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

"The safety of our children is our top priority," said Brad Bench, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Seattle. “The strong collaboration between HSI and our law enforcement partners during these complex operations is critical to the removal of dangerous child predators from our communities.”

Participating agencies also included the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the Caldwell Police Department, the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the Garden City Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Nampa Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

“These high-level operations are needed to help remove sexual predators from our streets,” said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue. “People need to understand that these predators are out there and they pose a significant risk to children.”

No further information was immediately available.