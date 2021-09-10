Elevate your tailgate with these fall cheese spread ideas

IDAHO — Boise State football is back on the Blue and that means tailgate season is kicking off in the City of Trees.

The experts at Wisconsin Cheese say now is the perfect time to start experimenting with your cheese spread.

"I always like to add a different variety of textures, colors, and styles," says Tina Peterson, National Program Manager for Wisconsin Cheese. "In Wisconsin, we have over 600 cheeses to choose from so there's never the same possibilities. You can always mix it up."

Making your tailgate really sing includes picking the best pairings which you can easily do by clicking here.

"If you click on pairings, it's going to pair your favorite cheese with a beverage or your favorite beverage with a Wisconsin cheese."

If tailgating isn't your thing but trying new twists on favorite recipes is, Peterson suggests getting creative on National Quesadilla Day which is celebrated September 25.

"Use a cheese you maybe haven't traditionally used. I personally love using a smoked gouda or a Havarti in my quesadillas so never, ever stick to one specific cheese."

You can find Wisconsin cheeses easily at your local Albertsons by checking for the "Proudly Wisconsin" label. For more recipe ideas, click here.