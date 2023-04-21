Electric tractors coming to the Treasure Valley

HEYBURN, Idaho — In response to the growing demand for electric vehicles and equipment, Idaho tractor dealer, Schows Truck & Equipment, has begun selling the electric tractor brand, Solectrac.

Solectrac tractors are currently the only electric tractors available at local dealerships, and they aim to provide zero-emission farming equipment that minimizes compromises. Their newest tractor, the Solectrac e25G, is a four-wheel-drive machine that accepts all standard power take-off implements, which makes the vehicle as capable as it is sustainable.

Patrick Daly Solectrac e25G in use

“Solectrac is changing the lives of farmers, homesteaders and ranchers,” said Russ Barrus, general manager at Schows Truck & Equipment. “This tractor does everything a diesel tractor does and does it with instant torque and zero emissions. The benefits of these tractors go far beyond the environment. They produce significantly less noise and no diesel particulates, making them safer and healthier for operators, crops, livestock and for indoor use.”

The e25G is also powerful enough to run all day, depending on usage, and has a battery that charges completely after 8 hours of charging from a standard household 120V outlet.

“With no gas or oil needed, and reduced maintenance due to the lower number of moving parts, the overall operating expenses are a fraction of those of diesel tractors,” says Barrus.

By bringing the electric tractor revolution to Idaho, Solectrac is including the community in its mission of sustainability while passing on significant savings to Idaho farmers.

