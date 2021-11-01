What you need to know ahead of Election Day on Tuesday

ADA COUNTY — The 2021 General Election is Tuesday and voters across the Treasure Valley are gearing up to cast their votes.

This election will decide many local races across the state. Some Boise residents will be weighing in on a sewer bond, Garden City voters will choose their mayor, and most people will see city council races on their ballot.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, this year Boise City Council candidates will be split by district, with residents only voting on representation for the district where they live.

So far, 66% of ballots issued in Ada County have been returned ahead of the election. If you didn’t vote early, either in-person or with an absentee ballot, then you can head to your precinct tomorrow anytime from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“So far in early voting an absentee we’ve received around 10,000 votes," chief deputy clerk Trent Tripple said.

On Election Day, the Ada County Elections Office expects around 50,00 in-person voters — which officials say is average for a general election.

With legislative changes and district boundaries, the Ada County Elections office is encouraging voters to double-check their polling location before heading out the door.

“We’ve had some precinct location changes. Voters have been notified of that via mail but it's also a good idea to go online to https://adacounty.id.gov/elections/ then where to vote and plug in your address and that will show you the exact precinct of where you can vote on Election Day,” Tripple said.

If you still have an absentee ballot, it's too late to drop it in the mail, so make sure you find one of the blue boxes around the valley and drop your ballot off before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“It will not make it if you drop it in the mail today, we do have several locations around the county for drop boxes both here at election headquarters as well as many of the city halls,” Tripple said.

The deadline to register for the November 2 election has passed —but Idaho does have same-day registration. If you show up with your ID and proof of residency at your precinct, you’ll be able to register that same day and vote.