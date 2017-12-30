Eight vehicle crash on I-84 near Huntington

12:32 PM, Dec 30, 2017
Oregon State Police say extreme icy conditions are to blame for an eight-vehicle crash involving numerous semis on I-84 east near Huntington. 


It happened at around 6:45 a.m. near Mile Post 352 after police say a semi driver lost control of their vehicle and jackknifed causing other cars to crash.


No one was injured, but a truck carrying wine bottles and another carrying onions lost their loads. 
Police say there was close to a quarter inch of ice on the road at the time of the crash.

