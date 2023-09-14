Educational seminar on tips to avoid scammers

BOISE, Idaho — Every year, people are taken advantage of by scammers. Though it's not just our seniors targeted for these hoaxes, as people of any age are susceptible to falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

The Boise Police Department, along with several financial institutions and advocacy groups, came together to host a training session on what to look out for to avoid becoming a victim of scammers. And even offered ideas on how some can recoup lost money.

Keynote speaker and host of the event Paul Greenwood, a former Deputy District Attorney from San Diego County, says that it takes everyone to be part of the solution. And that officials want everyone to have the tools to combat being ripped off.

The Idaho Attorney General's Consumer Protection Manual says to look out for the following six signs to avoid falling for a scam: