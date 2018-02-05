Thanks to We Love Teachers these kids are staying in motion

Through a grant from We Love Teachers and CapEd, this teacher got more equipment to help students stay fit.

Getting kids more involved in physical activity during the winter months was the driving factor for Eagle Middle School teacher Becky Coulter. She was the one who applied for the We Love Teachers grant through CapEd to get more equipment for their gym. “The kids are happy to have quality equipment to use,” Coulter said and was very thankful for having the grant available and how easy the process was to apply for the grant.

