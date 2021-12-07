Legislators, community members tour Twin Falls schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls School District opened its doors to legislators and community members to provide an up-close look into what school is like during this time.

Morningside Elementary School and Canyon Ridge High School shared some of their programs with legislators during the Twin Falls School District tour.

“We are really excited great turn out with our legislative delegation today and we just really want to make it an authentic experience for them… to interact with students to ask questions, to talk to our teachers and just really get a better sense of what’s happening every day within our schools,” said Dr. Brady Dickinson, the Twin Falls School District Superintendent.

Morningside Elementary School is focused on addressing learning loss brought on by the pandemic. Based on assessments, most learning loss occurred in math and early literacy.

At Canyon Ridge High School, concerns around Critical Race Theory were raised. Political science teachers discussed how Critical Race Theory does not have a clear definition; therefore, it is easier for people to deem the curriculum they don’t want taught to be Critical Race Theory.

“The fear out there that’s being promulgated is that this is prevalent in all of our schools and I don’t believe there’s any evidence that an Idaho,” said Rep. Lance Clow.

Another key focus for the high school is students’ mental health.

After receiving a technical grant, the school has a full-time therapist on staff which makes getting help more accessible. There are mental health checks and a number of resources available to students, including free concealing sessions and a 24-hour crisis line.