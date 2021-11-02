Watch
Idaho State Board of Education gives approval to enforce Biden vaccine mandate, joins lawsuit challenging it

The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously gave approval to the state's four higher education institutes to enforce the federal vaccine mandate while also signing on to a lawsuit challenging it.

The board will allow the institutions to enforce President Joe Biden's order to protect $89 million in federal research contracts, according to a news release from the ISBOE.

The board also ratified the decision to join a lawsuit out of the State of Georgia challenging the federal order, which mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for federal contractors, including Idaho’s 4-year institutions of higher education, according to the release.

Idaho Ed News reports the order will not mandate the vaccine for all students but instead only for student-employees with a connection to the contracts.

Idaho is now one of 18 states signed on to one of three separate lawsuits challenging the federal mandate, Idaho Ed News reports.

