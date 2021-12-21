Watch
NewsEducationMaking The Grade

Actions

Idaho Land Board officials present $55,000 to public schools

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Idaho News 6
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 11:03 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 13:03:20-05

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little and other top elected state officials presented $55,000 to students in an annual symbolic big check ceremony at the Idaho Statehouse.

The presentation on Tuesday by Land Board officials represents money generated from state-owned lands for the 2022 fiscal year. In all, state lands generated more than $88,000 for nine beneficiaries that also include universities, the veteran's hospital and juvenile corrections.

That’s up from the $84,500 generated last year and officials are predicting a distribution of $100,000 next year. The money comes from the state's 2.4 million acres of land, with timber harvest producing the most money.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light