Idaho Land Board officials present $55,000 to public schools

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little and other top elected state officials presented $55,000 to students in an annual symbolic big check ceremony at the Idaho Statehouse.

The presentation on Tuesday by Land Board officials represents money generated from state-owned lands for the 2022 fiscal year. In all, state lands generated more than $88,000 for nine beneficiaries that also include universities, the veteran's hospital and juvenile corrections.

That’s up from the $84,500 generated last year and officials are predicting a distribution of $100,000 next year. The money comes from the state's 2.4 million acres of land, with timber harvest producing the most money.