Canyon Ridge students raise money for local homeless shelter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In honor of homelessness awareness month, the Canyon Ridge High School Student Council teamed up with Valley House Homeless Shelter to collect donations.

According to Continuums Of Care To The U.S. Department Of Housing And Urban Development, as of January 2020 Idaho around 2,315 people experiencing homelessness.

The school’s student council spread posters around campus. Each poster has a QR code that takes students to Valley House’s website where they can make donations, get information, and find resources.

“Tomorrow we are collecting five-dollar bills during our advisory. We are trying to collect $2500 and we will collect that if 500 students bring five dollars,” said Jenni Ortega, Senior Class President.

Around 7,810 public school students are grappling with homelessness nationally, according to public school data reported during the 2018-2019 school year to the U.S. Department of Education.

All of this week’s donations will go to Valley House Homeless Shelter.