Boise School District announces timeline to fill empty board seat

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District announced its timeline to fill a vacancy on the Boise School Board of Trustees.

The Board will follow Regulation 1131(R), according to the announcement. To be eligible to serve as a trustee, you have to be at least 18-years-old, an elector and resident of the Boise School District and have no direct or indirect interest in District contracts.

The Boise School District Board of Trustees sets the policies that guide the public education of students. Trustees assess community needs and aspirations to develop an educational program that is consistent with community resources.

The trustee appointment timeline began on October 29. The candidate nomination application process is open now and applications are available on the Board of Trustees website or in the Clerk of the Board's Office at 8169 W. Victory Road in Boise.

Applications are due back on November 10. They must be signed by the applicant in-person to the Clerk of the Board no later than 5 p.m. on that day. The form must be complete and applications will be posted on the Board of Trustees website.

On November 16, there will be a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. for consideration and voting of applicants to interview. On November 19, there will be a special board meeting at 2 p.m. to interview applicants and select the new trustee.

The new trustee will be officially sworn in at the regular board meeting on December 13 at 6 p.m.

Applicant questions should be directed to the Clerk of the Board at 208-854-4123 or by emailing sharon.mast@boiseschools.org.