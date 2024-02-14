21 Idaho Schools, Districts and Childcare Organizations Awarded Funding

IDAHO — Schools, districts and childcare organizations in Idaho will receive funding to implement innovative technology solutions through funds provided to the Idaho Department of Education through the USDA’s FY 2021 Technology Improvement Grant.

Under the grant, Idaho was awarded $518,028 to award Child Nutrition Program (CNP) sponsors in the form of mini-grants over three years.

Some of the districts that will receive funding include the Caldwell School District, the Payette School District and Blaine County School District.

This distribution is the third and final round in the mini-grant cycle, with total grant awards of over $171,000 in federal funding.

Funds will be distributed to 21 CNP sponsors in Idaho schools and districts to add technology solutions that will improve program accountability, data accuracy, program performance and the capacity to identify and target error-prone areas within all Child Nutrition Programs at the state and local education agency or sponsoring organization levels.

“We don’t often think of things like printers, laptops and software as essential for use in our school cafeterias,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield. “In reality, these technology improvements are another important way to ensure that we’re efficiently and effectively delivering healthy food to Idaho’s students.”

More information about Child Nutrition Programs is available on the Idaho Department of Education website. Schools receiving 2021 Technology Improvement Grant Round 3 grant awards include:

