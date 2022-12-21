Eastern Michigan defeats San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — Eastern Michigan won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 41-27 after putting up 33 unanswered points on the San Jose State Spartans giving the Eagles a chance to dump a bucket of fries on their coach in celebration.

San Jose State jumped out to a 13-0 lead, but after their second touchdown Eastern Michigan would block the extra point and run it back for two points, the Eagles would score 30 points in a row before the half and they would go on to win the game 41-27.

The Idaho Bowl features a unique fan experience giving Boise a chance to showcase our community to visiting fans.

"Am I looking forward to the game? The Eagles have landed in Boise, Idaho," said Eunice Jeffries of Eastern Michigan. "The people of Boise Idaho have been so welcoming and shown us a really good time, it’s a beautiful place and it has been a really good trip."

The fan experience gives people free french fries, there is the giant potato and the battle of the bands caught our attention as both Eastern Michigan and San Jose State got the crowd pumped up before the game alternating songs as the energy built.

"I’ve never really experienced anything like that before, looking at another teams band and cheer not competing, but going head to head and feeding off each other," said Morgan Eoff of the San Jose State spirit squad. "It was really awesome, I’ve never had an experience like that."

The one complaint fans had was how cold it was, but they could warm up inside in the St. Luke's Fitone Family Field Day where kids got to run around and catch passes, throw the football and have fun in a variety of other drills.

For Eastern Michigan it is their second bowl win in school history as the other one also came against San Jose State back in 1987.