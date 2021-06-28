Eastern Idaho woman drowns in Snake River kayak accident

RIGBY, Idaho — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a woman drowned in eastern Idaho Sunday after she became trapped in a log jam.

EastIdahoNews.com reports the 50-year-old woman and her husband were kayaking on the Snake River near Rigby when the accident happened about 5 p.m. The sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement that the woman’s kayak overturned in the log jam, causing her to be pinned underwater against the logs and current.

It took first responders about an hour to recover the woman’s body.

The woman and her husband are both from Jefferson County. Authorities did not release their names.