Eastern Idaho nuclear project goes from 12 to six reactors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A Utah energy cooperative says it will reduce the number of small modular nuclear reactors it will build in Idaho from 12 to six.

But Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems says the reactors will be more efficient than previously planned so the amount of power produced will only drop from 600 to 462 megawatts. A cooperative spokesman tells the Post Register that a plant with six reactors would be the right size for its members and outside utilities that want to join.

The first-of-a-kind project is part of a U.S. Energy Department effort to reduce greenhouse gasses that cause climate change.