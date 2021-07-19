Watch
Eastern Idaho nuclear project goes from 12 to six reactors

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - In this May 11, 2015 file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. A nuclear test reactor in Idaho that develops fuel for the nation's fleet of nuclear-powered warships among other tasks will remain operating. Republican Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a deal Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, involving the Energy Department's Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 19, 2021
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A Utah energy cooperative says it will reduce the number of small modular nuclear reactors it will build in Idaho from 12 to six.

But Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems says the reactors will be more efficient than previously planned so the amount of power produced will only drop from 600 to 462 megawatts. A cooperative spokesman tells the Post Register that a plant with six reactors would be the right size for its members and outside utilities that want to join.

The first-of-a-kind project is part of a U.S. Energy Department effort to reduce greenhouse gasses that cause climate change.

