Easter EGGstravaganza returns to Zoo Boise

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time in two years, the Easter EGGstravaganza has returned to Zoo Boise, and to celebrate its return the zoo hosted the event two days in a row.

On Saturday April 9, and Sunday April 10, Zoo Boise fans had the opportunity to meet the Easter bunny and get their hands on some of the more than 30,000 pieces of candy from candy stations all over the zoo.

"These special event days are personally my favorite days of the year working at the zoo," said Jeff Agosta, Marketing and PR Operator at Zoo Boise. "We have all these kids and adults that get to learn and engage and become empathetic about wildlife, and hopefully they can then take some steps past that and make some changes in their life to help protect these animals in the wild."

Part of every admission to Zoo Boise goes directly to support wildlife conservation. According to a press release, Zoo Boise has generated more than $3 million for the conservation of animals in the wild since 2007.

For more information on Zoo Boise and future events, head to their website.