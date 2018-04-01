Easter egg swim at the Nampa Rec Center

Cloudy
Kids got to dive for eggs at the Nampa Recreation Center Saturday. About 200 kids grabbed their Easter baskets and hopped in the pool in search of eggs.
Organizers say today egg swim was an Eggs-travagant event with more than a thousand eggs.
At the end of the hunt, the kids turned in their Easter eggs and got a goodie bag for participating.