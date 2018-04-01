Easter egg swim at the Nampa Rec Center

6:29 PM, Mar 31, 2018
1 hour ago

Kids got to dive for eggs at the Nampa Recreation Center Saturday. About 200 kids grabbed their Easter baskets and hopped in the pool in search of eggs.

Boise, (ID) - Kids got to dive for eggs at the Nampa Recreation Center Saturday.
About 200 kids grabbed their Easter baskets and hopped in the pool in search of eggs. 

Organizers say today egg swim was an Eggs-travagant event with more than a thousand eggs.
At the end of the hunt, the kids turned in their Easter eggs and got a goodie bag for participating.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top