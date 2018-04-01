Easter egg hunt on the blue turf

Boise, (ID) - It's no Easter weekend without Easter egg hunts across the Treasure Valley. What's a more iconic place to take it all in than the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium?

Members of the President's Club, the Bronco Athletic Association and alumni are invited to bring their kids down onto the field at Albertsons Stadium at the annual egg hunt.

Once again this year it wasn't only humans taking part.

A student-built robot joined forces with Buster Bronco and the Easter bunny to help get kids excited for the spring holiday.

The robot named "Bunny-Bot" helped kids with disabilities collect eggs.

Using a Roomba and a Kinect camera from an Xbox. Eggs are retrieved and brought back to the user.

More than 10-thousand eggs were up for grabs.