Eastbound I-84 to close Sunday morning for motorcycle ride

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Eastbound I-84 between Nampa and Mountain will be closed off by police on July 25 for a motorcycle motorcade. Several hundred people are participating in the Idaho Patriot Thunder motorcycle ride between Eagle Road and Mountain Home (exit 95.)

The procession will be escorted by Idaho State Police and the motorcycles will enter I-84 at Exit 46 starting at 11 a.m. ISP will start to slow I-84 traffic and restrict vehicles from entering I-84 in Nampa before 11.

Surface streets may experience congestion as the procession passes. As the motorcade approaches each eastbound on- and off-ramp, cars will not be allowed to enter, join or pass the procession.

ISP personnel and law enforcement agencies from Ada and Elmore counties will monitor traffic conditions and interstate access at the following interchanges before, during and after the ride ends at about 12:30 p.m.:



Garrity Blvd.

Ten Mile Road

Meridian Road

Eagle Road

I-84 Wye

Cole/Overland Road

Orchard Street

Vista Avenue

Broadway Avenue

Gowen Road

Eisenman Road

East Boise rest area

Blacks Creek Road

East Boise Port of Entry

Mayfield Road

Simco Road

I-84B/Old U.S. 30 (Exit 90)

Exit 95 in Mountain Home

The public can also expect delays on American Legion Boulevard in Mountain Home as the procession leaves the interstate and ends in Carl Miller Park.