Earn a month-long bus pass for Valley Regional Transit's 'May in Motion' event

Posted at 2:37 PM, Apr 25, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit and City Go are offering new transportation benefits for the May in Motion event.

Individuals can earn up to two 31-day bus passes, for downloading the 'Umo' app and creating a new account. You can also earn a pass by tracking your transit trips on SharetheRideIdaho.com. Riders who take and log at least 10 bus rides in May will earn another 31-day pass in June.

Employers that register with May in Motion can earn a free month of both bus rides and the City Go membership. The organization that demonstrates the most leadership in sustainability can win free advertising on a Valley Regional Transit bus.

If you'd like more information on how to get your organization involved, click here.

