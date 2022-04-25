Earn a month-long bus pass for Valley Regional Transit's 'May in Motion' event

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit and City Go are offering new transportation benefits for the May in Motion event.

Individuals can earn up to two 31-day bus passes, for downloading the 'Umo' app and creating a new account. You can also earn a pass by tracking your transit trips on SharetheRideIdaho.com. Riders who take and log at least 10 bus rides in May will earn another 31-day pass in June.

Employers that register with May in Motion can earn a free month of both bus rides and the City Go membership. The organization that demonstrates the most leadership in sustainability can win free advertising on a Valley Regional Transit bus.

