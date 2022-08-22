Early voting for BSD Board of Trustee election starts Monday. Here's a look at who will be on the ballot.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District Board Trustees election is right around the corner and today is the first day of early voting. Early voting continues until September 2 and there are four separate trustee races that voters can vote in.

In race No. 1 there are two open seats and in races No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 there is one open seat in each race.

Friday is the last day to submit an application for a mail-in absentee ballot and those must be returned to the Boise School District by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The official election for the board will be on Tuesday, September 6 and polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Candidate profiles

Race No. 1 is for two 6-year term seats.



Race No. 2 is for one 4-year term seat.



Race No. 3 is for one 2-year term seat.



Race No. 4 is for one 2-year term seat.



To view a sample ballot, click here. Those who are voted for will be sworn in on September 12th, at a regular board meeting.