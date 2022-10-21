Early voting begins Monday in the Treasure Valley

IDAHO — Early voting begins on Monday in Ada County and Canyon County, as we are now less than three weeks away from the General Election on November 8th.

Polling locations in both counties will be open starting on Monday, October 24, and running through November 4.

EARLY VOTING IN CANYON COUNTY

In Canyon County, early voting will be held at one location. You can visit the Canyon County Elections Office at 1102 E. Chicago St. in Caldwell Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5 pm.

If you are choosing to vote by absentee ballot, registered voters can request an absentee ballot by completing a request and submitting it to the Elections Office before 5:00 p.m. on October 28.

You can sign up for an absentee ballot on voteidaho.gov. Requests may also be mailed, scanned, emailed, or delivered to the Canyon County Elections Office.

To view your Canyon County sample ballot, click here.

EARLY VOTING IN ADA COUNTY

Ada County has multiple early voting locations that voters can visit ahead of the election. Early voting locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting October 24 through November 4.

Anyone who is not registered can register and vote at any of the locations by bringing a photo ID and proof of residence. Ada County voters can vote at any of the early voting locations listed below.

Boise City Hall - 150 N Capitol Blvd Boise, Idaho 83702

Meridian City Hall - 33 E Broadway Ave Meridian, Idaho 83642

Eagle City Hall 660 E Civic Ln Eagle, ID 83616

Ada County Elections 400 N Benjamin Lane Boise, Idaho 83704

Plus — Ada County’s mobile voting center will be at various locations around the valley starting Monday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Here is where you can find it:

10/24 - Garden City Library, 6015 N Glenwood St, Garden City

10/25 - Fred Meyer Chinden/Linder, 1400 W Chinden Blvd, Meridian

10/26 - State of Idaho Chinden Campus, 11321 W Chinden Blvd, Boise

10/27 - Ridleys, Kuna,1403 N Meridian Rd., Kuna

10/28 - Star Library, 10706 W State St, Star

10/31 - Saint Alphonsus Boise Hospital, 1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise

11/1 - Lake Hazel Library, 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise

11/2 - Kuna City Hall, 751 W 4th St, Kuna

11/3 - Village at Meridian, 3597 E Monarch Sky Ln, Meridian

11/4 - Star Library, 10706 W State St, Star

To view your Ada County sample ballot, click here.