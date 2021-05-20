Early results in favor of Move Oregon's Border movement

BOISE, Idaho — Five Oregon counties voted on a measure that would require county commissioners to hold at least three meetings about the possibility of becoming part of Idaho.

Early returns show that the measure is ahead in Sherman, Lake, Grant, Baker and Malheur counties. Only 25% of precincts are reporting so far, meaning the results will likely change.

Oregon's Secretary of State Website Results as of Thursday, May 20

In Malheur County, the returns are in favor 54% to 45 %. Click here to see the latest results as they come in.

"Our early reaction is joyful,” said Mike McCarter, Move Oregon’s Border organizer. “We spent a lot of effort reaching out to the people and trying to get the message across that this was just the beginning, that if they voted in favor of Move Oregon's Borders measure, it would start the process of the county commissioners promoting and looking at the possibility of their county becoming a county of Idaho."

greateridaho.org The status of Move Oregon's Border moment in each county as of May 20, 2021

McCarter also said the group is aiming to get the measure on the ballot in at least four more counties in an upcoming election. The results of this election are expected to be finalized in two weeks.

The Associated Press reports the chances of the counties joining Idaho are slim as it would require votes by both Oregon and Idaho legislatures and the U.S. Congress.