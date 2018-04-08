Early morning shooting in Caldwell

Boise, (ID) - Caldwell police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting early this morning. Two men were hospitalized as a result and now they want your help in finding the man responsible.

It happened on Cleveland Boulevard near Ustick around 1:30 a.m. The person who called 9-1-1 told officers the shooter took off. That man is now being described as a Hispanic man with light skin about six feet tall and was wearing a dark gray or black shirt.

His car is believed to be a black 2008 4-door mazda. The license plate number is 2C SB102.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are still processing evidence but are urging the public to come forward with any information.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS