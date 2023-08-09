Early morning house fire under investigation

BOISE, Idaho — Early Wednesday morning, firefighters responded to a house fire in East Boise. The house fire was on South Palmatier Way, near East Barber Drive. There is evidence that the fire started around 2 a.m.

The house that caught fire is still under construction. Responders on the scene confirmed that no one was in the structure at the time. No injuries were reported.

While firefighters were able to save most of the structure, the fire caused around $300,000 in damages.

Boise Police detectives believe that the cause of the suspicious and are currently investigating the fire.