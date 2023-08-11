Early morning house fire in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Idaho — An early morning explosion awakened a Middleton family.

The Middleton/Star Fire Department told Idaho News 6 that a house fire broke out at approximately 3:49am on Scotch Pine Drive in Middleton.

When crews arrived, the family had already evacuated the home, telling firefighters they had been woken up by an explosion and loud booms.

The blaze was primarily in the attached garage and firefighters were able to limit the spread into the living area.

One person had been sent to a Boise hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The family of five will be working with the American Red Cross and receiving assistance from the Middleton/Star local burnout fund.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

