Eagle Rodeo kicked off opening night on Wednesday in it's new home

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Rodeo kicked off Wednesday night and although light rain was falling, the show went on. The rodeo started off with a classic round of mutton busting with kids riding sheep through out the arena.

The rodeo was debuting in a new location this year as it moved from Avimor to Highway 16 as Avimor saw new development.

The rodeo drew some concerns over traffic from locals because of it's location off the highway. There were some delays around the turn off and back ups on the highway as the rodeo went on. To remedy the congestion, the rodeo put up signs and lights to alert people about the event and they had flaggers to help direct traffic.

But once inside the rodeo, fans say the fun began.

“I like rodeos, born and raised in Idaho," said Dr. Carter, a fan in the stands on Wednesday. "My family likes to dress up as cowboys and cowgirls and have a good time and what’s not to like about a rodeo.”

The theme of the night was retro night, and opening night was geared towards family. The Carter family wanted to take advantage of the night.

“One of the most important things in my life is family so whenever I get the chance to hang out with them when I’m not working or doing something else I want to take that opportunity," Carter said.

Like most rodeos, the night was kicked off by the grand entry, a group of horseback riders who carry flags into the rodeo.

Samantha Crossley grew up wanting to be a grand entry rider, and after joining the Eagle Rodeo a few years ago that dream came true. She rides to open rodeos all over the valley with her white and brown horse named Hottie.

“It’s really cool, I remember as a kid I always wanted to do it and he’s my first horse and and once I got him that’s what I was determined to do," Crossley said.

The rodeo goes through Saturday. For more information, visit the rodeo's website.