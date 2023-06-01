Eagle Rodeo is less than a week away, and it's moving to a new location, again

EAGLE, Idaho — This year's Eagle Rodeo starts on Wednesday, June 7, and after five years being hosted in Avimor, the show is moving west to Highway 16 off Equest Ln.

The rodeo, which used to be in Downtown Eagle, has been moved multiple times in the last decade. After growth and development pushed them out of downtown, and then Avimor, they hope to find a home soon.

While development has pushed the Rodeo around a lot, the growth in the city's population has led to more people filling the seats at the Rodeo.

“It’s brought out a lot more eyes on what we’re doing," said Tracy Baggerly, the president of the Eagle Rodeo. "We’re definitely partnering with the city and the development company out here,m and hopefully we’re going to find a permanent spot here shortly where we just set it up and leave it and we don’t have to move it anymore.”

Baggerly has been a fan of rodeos since he was young. He says he has memories of the old Idaho Stampede Rodeos where he was able to get up close to the action.

He says he tries to build that same atmosphere at the Eagle Rodeo, which is why fans can sit so close to the arena.

“We move the stands as close to the arena as possible," Baggerly said. "The dirt’s gonna be flying, if it’s raining the mud’s going to be flying any way.”

To get to the rodeo, which borders the highway, you'll have to drive up Highway 16 and turn onto Equest Ln. (currently a dirt road).

Baggerly says the possible safety concerns and traffic build-up have been given a lot of consideration. He said they've worked with Idaho Transportation Department, Eagle, the Middleton Star Fire District, and Ada Country Sheriff's Department to work out mitigation techniques.

“We’re going to have reader boards, we’re going to have 'slow down' signs, we’re going to have flaggers out there. It’ll be lit up so everyone knows what’s going on," said Baggerly.

The Rodeo kicks off on Wednesday at 6:00 pm and will run through Saturday. For more information on their schedule and tickets, visit their website here.

