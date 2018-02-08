Eagle Road to open for Thursday morning commute

MERIDIAN, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department plans to completely open a section of Eagle Road near the Village at Meridian in time for Thursday's morning commute.

Emergency repairs to a broken water main forced the busy road to be closed late Monday night. Meridian Public Works, the Meridian Police Department, Ada County Highway District, and ITD partnered to fix the pipe, patch the road, and safely divert traffic.

Final paving and striping is expected to wrap up around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. “When the work is done, the road will immediately open to traffic,” said ITD spokesman Jake Melder.

“ITD was able to open limited access on the affected area Tuesday night into Wednesday to alleviate congestion during the morning commute. The section was closed again at 9 a.m. Wednesday to make final repairs during the day,” Melder stated.

Officials say the section of Eagle Road sees 49,000 trips on average. Combined with the nearby traffic on Fairview Avenue, this intersection is the busiest in Idaho with an average 76,000 daily trips.

