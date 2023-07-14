Eagle Road Closure at Ranch Drive starts Monday

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Road has been seeing its fair share of construction this year. But if you are traveling between Old State Street and Floating Feather in Eagle, you may need to take a different route.

Beginning Monday, July 17, Eagle Road will be closed at the intersection at Ranch Drive so Ada County Highway District can install a new enhanced pedestrian crossing, referred to as a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon.

ACHD

This is the final phase in the three-phase project that replaces pedestrian ramps, repairs and replaces asphalt pavement, and stormwater pipes.

The temporary closure is estimated to last for two weeks, asking commuters to take Ballantyne Road or SH-55 as alternates.

Business and residential access will be available on Eagle Road, with limited access to locals between SH-44 and Floating Feather.

For more information regarding the project, please visit the ACHD website.