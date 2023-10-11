Eagle Regional Sports Complex construction begins

Recently, construction began on a massive new sports park in Eagle. Ground broke for phase one of the 98-acre park on October 6, and the first 15 acres of the complex could be ready for use as early as Spring 2024.

"It's been twenty years in the making of trying to make something like this work and I have dedicated so many hours and days into little league and soccer and basketball and all kinds of sports, and I think it does such tremendous stuff for both boys and girls in the community," says Mayor Jason Pierce with the city of Eagle.

Phase 1 of the Eagle Regional Sports Complex consists of 15 acres which will hold four fields for baseball or softball with road access off of State Highway 16. The final 98-acre plan will include eight baseball/softball fields, tennis and pickleball courts, five grass flex fields for soccer, football or lacrosse, play equipment, and a multi-user trailhead for bikes and hiking.

More information on the development plan for the park and the facilities planned for construction can be found on their website.