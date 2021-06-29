Eagle Police responding to standoff near downtown Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Police are negotiating with an armed man who is refusing to come out of his apartment near downtown Eagle.

Eagle Police are currently negotiating with an armed man who refuses to come out of his apartment off S. 2nd Street, just south of Heritage Park near downtown. The standoff occurred after officers attempted to arrest him on on several felony warrants earlier today. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) June 29, 2021

The man has not been identified by police at this time. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the standoff happened after officers tried to arrest the man on several felony warrants.

The man's apartment is located off S. 2nd Street in Eagle, just south of Heritage Park.

