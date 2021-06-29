Watch
Eagle Police responding to standoff near downtown Eagle

Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 17:06:15-04

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Police are negotiating with an armed man who is refusing to come out of his apartment near downtown Eagle.

The man has not been identified by police at this time. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the standoff happened after officers tried to arrest the man on several felony warrants.

The man's apartment is located off S. 2nd Street in Eagle, just south of Heritage Park.

Idaho News 6 will update this article as more information becomes available.

