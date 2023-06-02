Eagle Island celebrates its 40th season with free entrance and activities for all

EAGLE, Idaho — A celebration is being held at Eagle Island State Park on Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 am thru 5:00 pm showcasing outdoor recreation in Idaho.

In this 40th Anniversary season, activities will include food trucks, fishing, and paddling, with booths set up to learn more from the Idaho Trails Association, the US Forest Service, Idaho Falconers, Idaho Fish and Game and many more.

courtesy of Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation

Anglers of all ages and levels can enjoy free entrance and fishing to join in the festivities. Fishing equipment, instruction, and bait will be provided.

The celebration starts at 10:00 am, and festivities begin at 11:00 am.

The event, put on by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, promises a full day of fun for all who attend.

Whether you’re an avid adventure seeker, or new to recreation, you will find great recommendations and instructions on taking advantage of Idaho’s outdoors.

