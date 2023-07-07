Eagle Fun Days are Here

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Fun Days festivities are here, starting July 7 and 8.

Most events during Eagle Fun Days are Free and full of fun for families of all ages.

Events start Friday with Family Fun Night at Guerber Park, featuring games, bouncy houses, photo booth and food trucks. An Eagle Fire Department ladder truck will be on site to "spray the area" for water fun.

The fun continues Friday night in Heritage Park in Downtown Eagle, and Fireworks at Eagle Island State Park starting just after 10:15 pm.

Saturday starts with the Fun Run at 9:00 am in Merrill Park, Opening Ceremonies with Mayor Pierce at 11:00 am at Heritage Park, the Classic Car Show starts at 12:00 pm, and the highly anticipated Wet & Wild Parade starts at 1:00 pm. ** New this year, the city is providing thirty 300-gallon troughs full of clean water along the parade route for attendees to use to fill their water toys.

Food trucks and vendors will line State Street, including live band performances in the Heritage Park Gazebo and Old State Saloon Stage.

Saturday rounds out with the Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed (tix are $30 for adults, $15 for 13 and under) at Merrill Park, and the 5th Annual Firetruck Pull in Downtown at 7:30pm.

Proceeds from some events benefit different organizations, including Idaho C.O.P.S. Foundation (Concerns of Police Survivors), The Eagle Kiwanis Club and the Trauma Intervention Program (TIP Treasure Valley).

For more information, visit the Eagle Fun Days website.