E-scooter and bicycle safety

BOISE - The City of Boise is dealing with rapid growth of its own. With the introduction of e-scooters, the cities streets and sidewalks are just a little more crowded.

"There you go, but he's going relatively slow. You know I see people zooming, maybe his batteries low," said Charles Smith, bicyclist.

With the recent rollout of e scooters, some may wonder about safety.During his bike ride on the greenbelt, Smith says for the most part, e-scooter and bicycle riders were courteous.

"I have seen some of the scooter people zipping around people on the side walk so if they don't slow down on the side walk that could be a problem."

A Boise police spokesperson says there have been no citations given to scooter riders.

"They can go 15 miles an hour and on the sidewalks and on the greenbelt," said Frank Leone, General Manager, George's Cycles.

"They're coming off a sidewalk and into a traffic lane you know they have to be aware of their surroundings because often times automobiles aren't prepared for something moving quickly off of a side walk into a traffic lane."

In Boise, e-scooters can be used within city limits on streets, side walks, in bike lanes, and on the 25 mile stretch of greenbelt managed by the city.

However, there are some no ride zones such of parts of Boise State, Boise skate parks, the Idaho State Capitol, the Boise foothills, and Kathryn Albertson Park.