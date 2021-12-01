Watch
News

Actions

E. Idaho man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol attack

items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Capitol riots
Posted at 4:02 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 18:02:52-05

BOISE, Idaho — An eastern Idaho man authorities say took part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol in January has been taken into custody.

The FBI in a news release on Wednesday says 39-year-old Tyler Tew of Idaho Falls was arrested Tuesday. According to court documents, he's charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Court documents include several images from videos that authorities say show Tew inside the U.S. Capitol. It's not clear from court documents if Tew has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light