E-bikes now permitted on entire Ada County Greenbelt
Ada County Commissioners approve change
10:23 PM, Apr 11, 2018
Boise, ID - Ada County Commissioners voted unanimously to allow e-bikes on the Greenbelt in Ada County. They made the decision in a public hearing Wednesday evening. Back in December, the city of Boise approved an ordinance change allowing e-bikes on the street, sidewalks, bike lanes and on parts of the Greenbelt.
This ordinance amendment will fill in the gaps, and e-bikes will be permitted in the entire Greenbelt area. In addition to defining the e-bike path, the meeting also defined e-bikes as a non-motorized vehicle that cannot go more than 20 miles per hour and with a motor no bigger than 750 watts. Ada County Commissioner Dave Case says most people understand the rules.
"They like the fact that we are straightening things out, so there are no confusing laws. There are some concerns that folks have voiced about the speeds of e-bikes on the Greenbelt," said Case.
Currently, Boise Police monitor the Greenbelt for violators. These changes take effect immediately.