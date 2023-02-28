Dutch Luv raised big $$ for Boise communities

BOISE, Idaho — Dutch Bros' Coffee and their customers were on a mission to spread Dutch Luv, the annual campaign raising money to help local food organizations.

This year's event was held on February 17, with Dutch Bros' donating $1 from every drink sold.

Here in Boise, that translated to $30,000 raised for the Boise Rescue Mission and Western Idaho Community Action Partnership.

The company, operating in 14 states, raised more than $900,000 across it's 700 locations.

Dutch Luv is one of the three annual company-wide giveback campaigns dedicated to giving back to their communities.