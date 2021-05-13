Dutch Bros Coffee ALS fundraiser happening Friday

Dutch Bros Coffee is holding its 15 annual Drink One for Dane day on May 14. A portion of proceeds from all Dutch Bros locations will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Drink One for Dane started after co-found Dane Boersma was diagnosed with ALS. Dane died in 2009 and his family and Dutch Bros started Drink One for Dane as a way to increase awareness, raise support and support research.

"For the last 15 years, our customers have astounded us with their support for Drink One for Dane," said Travis Boersma, co-founder of Dutch Bros. "This day is a testament to Dane's spirit and positive attitude that lives on through Dutch Bros every day. We're honored to partner with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and support its vital mission of finding a cause and cure for ALS."

Dutch Bros is hoping to raise $1.6 million this year, bringing the grand total donated to MDA to $10 million. In addition to raising money at the stand, customers can donate on the Dutch Bros website. Customers who get a drink on May 14 will get a limited edition Drink One for Dane sticker while supplies last.

Much of the money raised since 2007 has gone to support MDA's ALS-designated multidisciplinary care centers for patients, as well as to fund research for a cure, according to a news release.