Dunia Markeplace finds its new home in West Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Back in September of last year, a beloved Hyde Park business was seeking help from the community to find a new home for Dunia Marketplace, a global fair-trade retailer, due to increasing lease prices.

Having been one of the original businesses at their 13th Street location, they're now breathing new life into another historic building in West Downtown Boise.

Opening the doors to their new location at 1718 W Main Street, the Dunia Marketplace continues to support artisan and fair trade in economically developing countries offering a selection of items made in India, Nepal, Peru and many others.

Dunia means "World" or "Earth" in many different languages, and the marketplace stays true to its mission supporting international culture and commerce.

The new location continues to feature items made as part of their "Artisans for Hope" program, helping refugees who have become new residents in Idaho learn to sew. Along with many customer favorites.