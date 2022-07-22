Watch Now
Duck Club breaks ground on the Treefort Music Hall

Doug Lock-Smith
Future home of the Treefort Music Hall in Downtown Boise. Pic: Doug Lock-Smith
Posted at 7:37 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 21:37:27-04

Duck Club, the group behind Treefort Music Fest, is breaking ground on their next major project — literally. The group breaking ground on the Treefort Music Hall, a new music venue Wednesday.

Treefort Music Hall will sit on the same block as the new Warehouse Food Hall, replacing an Office Depot.

The venue will be equipped with a lounge area, artist green room, two bar areas and a year-round rooftop bar. During Treefort 2023, the space will serve as two additional venues for the festival.

Site of the future Treefort Music Hall. Pic: Doug Lock-Smith

Duck Club's intention for the new space is to serve as an artist-forward, community hub. They hope the space will continue the mission of both Treefort and Duck Club, by promoting emerging artists while also strengthening the music scene in Boise.

The ground-breaking ceremony comes just weeks after the announcement of Flipside Fest, a new music festival also hosted by Duck Club, debuting in September 2023.

You can find tickets for Flipside Fest, here.

